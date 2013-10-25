(Adds Wall Street estimates, details on segments, share move)
Oct 25 United Parcel Service Inc said
increased demand in domestic ground shipments lifted profits in
the third quarter and expects online sales to boost shipping
volumes as it heads into the holiday quarter.
Shares in the courier company rose 2 percent on Friday
before the markets opened.
UPS, which delivered more than one billion packages
worldwide during the quarter, also reconfirmed its profit view
for the year.
Shipment volume and forecasts at UPS, along with rival FedEx
Corp, are closely watched by Wall Street and considered
an indication of overall economic health because of the vast
amount of goods they transport.
For this year's holiday season, UPS said it expects peak
season daily volume to increase by 8 percent, with pick-up
volumes for Cyber Monday increasing 10 percent. Earlier in the
week, rival FedEx forecast an 11 percent rise for the same day,
the Monday after Thanksgiving that is traditionally a big day
for online holiday sales.
For the third quarter, UPS said daily ground shipping
volumes rose 3 percent, while next-day shipping fell 3.3
percent. Clients have been trading down from pricey next-day air
deliveries to more affordable shipping ways that take more time,
to save money.
Also, manufacturers and retailers have become more savvy
with their supply chains, planning shipments strategically to
cut back on express shipping. This reduces costs for
manufacturers, but hurts courier companies like UPS, which make
more money on faster shipping.
UPS said some shippers have moved their distribution
facilities closer to their customers, which slowed air shipment
growth but led to a greater use of UPS Ground facilities.
For the third quarter, the Atlanta-based company earned
$1.10 billion, or $1.16 a share, compared with $469 million or
48 cents a share a year earlier. The company expects earnings of
between $4.65 and $4.85 per share for the current year.
Revenue came in at $13.52 billion, up 3.4 percent over last
year, mainly helped by U.S. e-commerce shipments and strong
European export growth.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn
$1.15 a share, on revenue of $13.6 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading at $96.54 Friday morning
before the bell. They closed at $94.49 Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
