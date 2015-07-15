(Adds UPS and EEOC comments, examples of alleged bias, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 15 The U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission has sued United Parcel Service Inc
, accusing the world's largest package delivery company
of discriminating against male workers and job applicants who
wore beards or long hair because of their religion.
In a complaint filed on Wednesday in the Brooklyn, New York,
federal court, the EEOC said UPS has failed since at least 2004
to hire, promote and accommodate Muslim, Rastafarian, Christian
and other men whose grooming practices it found objectionable.
The EEOC said the Atlanta-based company forbids male
supervisors, as well as male employees including drivers who
deal face-to-face with customers, from wearing beards or growing
their hair below collar length.
While UPS has faced individual lawsuits alleging religious
bias, the EEOC said Wednesday's lawsuit is its first alleging a
systemic, nationwide problem that violates Title VII of the
Civil Rights Act of 1964.
"No one in this country should have to choose between a job
and their religious beliefs and practices," said EEOC lawyer
Elizabeth Fox-Solomon in an interview. "UPS has persistently
failed to accommodate its employees and job applicants."
The lawsuit offered several examples of UPS' alleged bias.
It said a UPS hiring official told Bilal Abdullah, a Muslim,
that "God would understand" if he shaved his beard to get a
driver helper job in Rochester, New York in 2005, and could
instead seek a package handler job that required no customer
contact. UPS hired him for neither position.
The EEOC also said a Rastafarian part-time load supervisor
in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was told by his manager to cut his
dreadlocks because he "didn't want any employees looking like
women" on his management team.
UPS defended its practices. "UPS respects religious
differences and is confident in the legality of its employment
practices," spokeswoman Susan Rosenberg said. "The company will
review this case, and defend its practices that demonstrate a
proven track record for accommodation."
The lawsuit was filed after the U.S. Supreme Court on June 1
revived a discrimination lawsuit accusing Abercrombie & Fitch
Inc of refusing to hire a Muslim woman for a store sales
job because she wore a head scarf.
Abercrombie claimed that the scarf did not comply with its
dress code, but the court said the clothing retailer may have
been motivated by a desire not to accommodate the woman's
religion.
The UPS lawsuit seeks back pay, other damages, and new
policies to end religious discrimination.
The case is EEOC v. United Parcel Service Inc, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-04141.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Cynthia Osterman)