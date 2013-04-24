April 24 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said United Parcel Service should pay a
$4 million civil penalty for not complying with certain rules on
maintaining and operating its aircraft.
The agency is alleging that UPS failed to follow procedures
when repairing four of its aircraft used on more than 400
flights between October 2008 and June 2009. The planes involved
were two DC-8 and two MD-11 aircraft.
A spokesman for UPS did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in a statement
that "air carriers must comply with federal regulations to
ensure aircraft are maintained to the highest level of safety."
Michael Huerta, the FAA administrator, said the aircraft
should stay grounded until UPS makes the proper repairs. UPS has
30 days to respond to the agency.