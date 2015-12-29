CHICAGO Dec 29 After two consecutive years of
problems during its holiday peak package season, UPS delivered
on time at Christmas this year while its main rival FedEx had a
last-minute stumble that left some gifts undelivered until after
the holiday.
"It seems like the third time's a charm for UPS," said Kent
Winegar, portfolio manager at Austin, Texas-based Terry McDaniel
& Co, which manages assets of around $900 million and holds
nearly $15 million in UPS stock. "But if e-commerce keeps
growing at such a rapid rate we'll see how they do next year."
A late surge in e-commerce orders and bad weather in 2013
left an estimated 2 million packages undelivered on Christmas
Eve, mostly stranded in Atlanta-based United Parcel Service
Inc's package network. Arch rival FedEx Corp
experienced problems on a smaller scale.
Last year, UPS spent $500 million, boosted seasonal hiring
and worked with retailers to forecast package volumes that
failed to materialize and overspending hurt fourth-quarter
earnings. FedEx did not experience problems that year.
This year UPS focused on what spokesman Steve Gaut described
as a "disciplined approach" to peak season, that included
pulling delivery dates forward on days when it had excess
capacity in its network and informing retailers of hard cutoff
dates for packages to make it by Christmas using UPS' cheaper
ground delivery service.
As a result, many retailers informed customers free shipping
would end the week before Christmas - as shipping by air would
be too expensive.
Noelle Sadler, chief marketing officer at online clothing
retailer LuLu's, said the firm stopped free shipping over a week
before the holidays because it was "hamstrung by UPS and have to
follow their rules."
UPS network was snarled up for about a week after Black
Friday particularly in California, Texas and the Northeast, but
focused its resources to catch up, spokesman Gaut said.
In the week running up to Dec. 24, UPS had an on-time
delivery rate of between 97 percent and 98 percent, he said. The
company's on-time rate on a normal day, when daily package
volumes are around half those during peak, is between 98 percent
and 99 percent.
FedEx, on the other hand, struggled and said in a statement
this was because of a "surge of last-minute e-commerce
shipments."
The company said late packages were delivered Dec. 26, but
did not provide any details on the number of packages that were
late or in what parts of the United States.
