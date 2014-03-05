March 5 United Parcel Service Inc, the
world's largest courier company, said it would buy 1,000
propane-fueled delivery trucks and install an initial 50 fueling
stations in the United States at a total cost of about $70
million.
The propane fleet will replace gasoline- and diesel-fueled
vehicles used largely in rural areas in Louisiana and Oklahoma,
UPS said on Wednesday.
UPS said it expected operations to begin mid-2014 and be
completed early next year.
The company said it also planned to introduce propane-fueled
vehicles in other U.S. states.