By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Feb 18 New York City and New York
state sued United Parcel Service Inc. on Wednesday,
seeking over $180 million in damages and penalties against the
shipping company for allegedly delivering nearly 700,000 cartons
of untaxed cigarettes across the state.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
accuses UPS of cheating the state and city of $29.7 million and
$4.7 million, respectively, in tax revenue, according to a
statement from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
The deliveries mostly originated from smoke shops on Indian
reservations in New York state and were shipped to unlicensed
wholesalers and retailers as well as residences in New York and
nationwide, according to the lawsuit.
The deliveries, which violated both federal and state laws,
were made despite a 2005 agreement between UPS and the state in
which the company agreed to stop cigarette shipments to
individual consumers and unlicensed dealers, Schneiderman said.
In an emailed statement, Atlanta, Georgia-based UPS denied
the company knowingly shipped cigarettes to consumers and said
it would "vigorously defend" its position. It said UPS went
beyond federal and state law requirements in 2005 when it agreed
to stop delivering cigarettes to consumers nationwide.
Last year, Schneiderman joined a similar lawsuit filed by
the city in 2013 against FedEx Corp. That suit seeks at
least $239 million in damages and penalties.
According to Schneiderman, UPS made more than 78,500 illegal
shipments to consumers and other unauthorized recipients in New
York state from 2010 to 2014.
The state wants UPS to pay $1,000 per violation, or
penalties of $78.5 million, for violating the 2005 agreement.
It also seeks $89.1 million in treble damages for the state and
$14.1 million for the city under the federal racketeering
statute for the loss of tax revenue.
The company "cost the state millions in revenue and is
helping to make illegal, low-cost cigarettes available to our
young people," Schneiderman said.
The case is State of New York, et al v. United Parcel
Service, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-01136.
