CHICAGO, Sept 14 Package delivery company United
Parcel Service Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire
around 95,000 seasonal employees for its crucial peak holiday
season this year, unchanged from the past two years as
improvements to its network should help it handle rising
ecommerce volumes.
"We're always looking for how we can improve efficiencies as
a whole, and in doing that we tend to need less people in the
long run," UPS global director of recruitment strategies Paul
Tanguay told Reuters. "So the flat number is not reflective of
the volumes we have coming in."
Investors will be watching Atlanta-based UPS this peak
season and will expect a repeat of last year's solid performance
following bad years in 2013 and 2014.
In 2013, the company was caught off guard by a last-minute
surge in ecommerce packages. In 2014, UPS invested heavily for a
wave of packages that failed to materialize.
Last year, the company worked closely with retailers to
manage package flows and deliver a well-received peak season
performance.
Peak season begins on Black Friday, the day after the
Thanksgiving holiday in November, and runs through to early
January when there is a large wave of returns by package after
Christmas.
FedEx Corp, the main rival of UPS, has not yet
announced its seasonal hiring numbers.
Most UPS seasonal employees tend to be drivers or package
handlers. Tanguay said that over the past few years an average
of 37 percent of seasonal hires becomes full-time employees.
Many of the company's top executives began as part-time
workers at the world's largest package delivery company,
including Chief Executive David Abney, who began working for UPS
while at college in Mississippi in 1974.
