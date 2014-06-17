June 17 United Parcel Service Inc, the world's biggest package delivery company, said it will start charging by size of packages for all ground services in the United States, as it looks to offset rising fuel costs.

Rival FedEx Corp announced a similar pricing plan along with an increase in fuel surcharge in May.

UPS' new pricing, which will be implemented from Dec. 29, will also include packages to Canada, the company said.

UPS already charges by bulk, in addition to weight, for air shipments. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Don Sebastian)