CHICAGO Oct 20 Package delivery company United
Parcel Service Inc said on Monday that rates for its services
within and between the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico
will rise by an average of 4.9 percent as of the end of the
year.
The Atlanta-based company said the rate changes for its
ground, air, international and freight services would start Dec.
29.
Last month, the company's main rival FedEx Corp announced a
similar rate increase of 4.9 percent, which also includes
shipments between the United States and Mexico, plus within
Mexico. FedEx's rate increase will take effect on Jan. 5.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernard Orr)