BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
NEW YORK, April 27 United Parcel Service Inc reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday as revenue grew across its domestic, international and supply chain and freight segments.
The Atlanta-based company posted first-quarter net income of $1.158 billion, or $1.32 per share, up 2.4 percent from $1.131 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.29. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.