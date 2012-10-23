General Motors says China vehicle sales fall 0.3 pct y/y in May
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
Oct 23 United Parcel Service Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing slowing global trade.
The world's largest package delivery company said earnings declined to $469 million or 48 cents share, in the third quarter, from $1.07 billion, or $1.09 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were $1.06 per share compared with $1.09 a year ago.
Revenue totaled $13.07 billion, down from $13.17 billion a year ago. Analysts expected $13.3 billion, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* British stocks set to open higher; Germany and France closed