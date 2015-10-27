CHICAGO Oct 27 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday despite a dip in revenue caused by the strong U.S. dollar and lower fuel surcharge revenue.

The Atlanta-based company reported third-quarter net profit of $1.26 billion, or $1.39 per share, up 4 percent from $1.21 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share of $1.37. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)