CHICAGO Feb 2 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a significantly higher quarterly net profit as the company boosted its margins and performed well during its peak holiday season.

The Atlanta-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.33 billion or $1.48 per share, nearly triple the $453 million or 49 cents per share it reported a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.42. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)