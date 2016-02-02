BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
CHICAGO Feb 2 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a significantly higher quarterly net profit as the company boosted its margins and performed well during its peak holiday season.
The Atlanta-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.33 billion or $1.48 per share, nearly triple the $453 million or 49 cents per share it reported a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.42. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.