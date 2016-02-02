(Adds details of results, updates stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Feb 2 United Parcel Service Inc
on Tuesday reported a significantly higher quarterly net profit
on a strong performance during the crucial holiday season and
gave a solid 2016 earnings outlook despite warning of uncertain
economic conditions.
The company's shares rose 1.6 percent in early trading to
$95.60.
Often seen as a bellwether of U.S. economic activity, UPS
showed improved margins in all three of its business units.
The Atlanta-based company was under pressure to deliver in
the fourth quarter after two disappointing peak seasons in a
row. In 2013, UPS was caught by a late surge in e-commerce
packages, leaving many stranded on Christmas Eve. In 2014, the
company overspent for a package surge that did not materialize.
In the run-up to Christmas 2015, UPS worked to manage
package flows, but to control its costs it also made clear to
retail customers that if they missed key deadlines ahead of the
holiday for ground deliveries, they would be charged more for
moving those packages by air.
UPS posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.33 billion or
$1.48 per share, nearly triple the $453 million or 49 cents per
share it reported a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the
quarter of $1.42.
Revenue in the quarter rose 1 percent to $16.1 billion from
$15.9 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of
nearly $16.3 billion.
Excluding a $79 million non-cash, after-tax, mark-to-market
pension charge, UPS reported earnings per share for the quarter
of $1.57.
Revenue at the company's core U.S. domestic package service
rose 2.6 percent to $10.3 billion. Average daily shipments rose
2.4 percent on strong demand in the quarter from online
retailers. Packages sent by air saw double-digit growth.
The company's international package unit was more profitable
in the quarter, thanks largely to a strong performance in
Europe. "Disciplined pricing, favorable customer and product
mix, combined with improved operational performance" to boost
profitability, the company said.
UPS said it expects full-year earnings per share for 2016
between $5.70 and $5.90. Analysts predicted earnings per share
for the year of $5.73.
"While we face uncertain macro-economic conditions, we are
continuing to invest for profitable growth," chief financial
officer Richard Peretz said in a statement.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick
Zieminski)