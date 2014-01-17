Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
Jan 17 United Parcel Service Inc estimated quarterly profit below analysts' expectations, partly due to a shorter U.S. holiday season.
The world's No.1 package delivery company said it expects to report a profit of $1.25 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.43, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
HANOVER, Germany, April 24 German sporting goods company Adidas and engineering giant Siemens are teaming up to improve the production of custom-made sportswear such as trainers and speed up the process from design to finished goods.