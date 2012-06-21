BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$506 mln
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$506 million ($16.82 million)
AMSTERDAM, June 21 United Parcel Service Inc will launch its 5.2 billion euro ($6.6 billion) offer for Dutch rival TNT Express on Friday, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
TNT Express agreed in March to be bought by U.S.-listed UPS, which will boost its position as the world's largest package delivery company outside the United States.
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.