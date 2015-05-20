CHICAGO May 20 Nearly three quarters of high-tech executives polled in a new survey released on Wednesday expect their exports to grow over the next two years and many are eyeing expansion into Brazil, Russia and India over the next year.

According to the fifth annual Change in the (Supply) Chain survey conducted for package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc by IDC Manufacturing Insights, 74 percent of respondents were bullish on exports.

Just 14 percent said they expected their exports to decline over the next two years.

IDC polled 516 high-tech executives in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America for the survey, including communications equipment manufacturers and computer makers.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said they plan to expand into Brazil over the next year, with fellow emerging markets Russia and India in joint second place with 20 percent each.

This year, 38 percent of respondents said they would engage in "near-shoring" assembly closer to their end markets. Over the next two years or more 23 percent of high-tech executives said they planned to move manufacturing closer to demand, while 20 percent said they expected to shift assembly closer to demand. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernard Orr)