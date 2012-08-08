* Service lets students raise money online
* Initially available at 5 colleges, universities
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 Four months after leaving
Google Inc, the former head of its enterprise business
has a new mission - helping college graduates avoid big
corporations like Google.
Upstart, a service that is launching in limited form on
Wednesday, lets university graduates raise money from other
people online so that they can start their own businesses,
pursue a research project, or chase a personal dream, rather
than take a "safe" job in the corporate world.
"There's this overwhelming desire to not follow the
traditional path of bolting yourself to a desk and climbing the
corporate ladder," said Upstart founder Dave Girouard.
But he said too many graduating students have college loans
they need to repay and do not feel they can take a chance.
Part social network, part crowdfunding service in the style
of Kickstarter, Upstart provides an online forum where
participants post personal profiles with their background and
goals in the hope of attracting at least five financial backers.
The backers - acquaintances, alumni or other accredited
investors - provide funding that will typically range between
$20,000 and $50,000 in exchange for an agreed share of the
graduate's future income over a 10-year period. Upstart
determines the portion of future annual income to be shared
based on the total sum raised and the person's qualifications,
including academic record and field of study.
Girouard noted the funding is different than a loan because
there is no guarantee of repayment.
"It's really a contract that has some contingent payments in
it," he said.
Upstart is the latest example of so-called crowdfunding and
peer-to-peer online lending services that have sprouted in
recent years. Kickstarter, which lets people raise money online
for "creative projects" such as films, clothing and even
building robots, has seen $250 million pledged to projects by
more than 2 million people since its 2009 launch, according to
the company.
However, Upstart is not just about providing young people
with capital, but to connect them with backers who can act as
mentors, Girouard said.
Girouard, who was president of Google's online apps business
that competes with Microsoft Corp, said large companies
offer plenty of important benefits for some graduates, but going
corporate is not right for everybody.
For new graduates setting out on their own, the funding can
provide a way to make payments on college loans or take care of
living expenses for a year.
The maximum amount of future annual income a borrower can be
on the hook for is seven percent and a borrower is never
responsible for repaying more than 15 percent of the total sum
received. No payments need to be made in years when the
borrower's annual income is less than $30,000, according to the
company.
Upstart, which Girouard started with a team that includes
several former Google employees, has received $1.75 million in
seed funding from backers, including Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Google Ventures.
The service will initially be available to students and
recent graduates of five schools - Dartmouth College, Rhode
Island School of Design, Arizona State University, University of
Michigan and University of Washington - but Girouard hopes to
expand to many more in the first year.
And with the U.S. unemployment rate now in its fourth year
above 8 percent, Girouard said it is a good time for those
entering the workforce to think outside the box.
"In 2011, there was zero net job growth in large companies,"
said Girouard. "You have this kind of really ugly situation,
where tons of kids are standing in line ... and they're standing
in line for jobs that essentially don't exist anymore, or are
really harder to get."