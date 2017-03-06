BERLIN, March 6 An upswing in the euro zone economy
means the European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy is
no longer needed, German banking association BdB said on Monday,
while warning that a sudden unwinding of stimulus could jolt
bond markets.
"Given the economic growth and prices outlook, the
exceptionally strong monetary policy impulse provided by the
European Central Bank (ECB) is no longer necessary," the BdB
said.
"There is however the common concern that a less expansive
monetary policy will lead to an overreaction of the bond
markets."
Clear communication of its policy strategy would help the
central bank deal with that risk, the BdB said.
The ECB, which holds a policy meeting on Thursday, is not
likely to signal a shift away from its ultra-easy monetary until
the latter part of this year or early 2018, a Reuters poll found
on Thursday.
The BdB said it expected the German economy to growth by 1.4
percent this year, down from last year's 1.9 percent mainly
because of calendar effects. It expects growth of 1.6 percent
next year.
It said the main economic risks were uncertainties linked to
negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, rising
protectionism, and national elections in France, the Netherlands
and Germany.
