(Follows alerts)
Jan 23 Uranium miner Ur-Energy Inc
said it will supply uranium concentrate to a
North America-based utility, sending its shares up as much as 11
percent.
Ur-Energy will deliver 200,000 pounds of uranium concentrate
per year in a multi-year schedule starting in 2013, it said in a
statement.
"This supply arrangement...contributes to the future
financial viability of our U.S.-based uranium mining
operations," Chief Executive Wayne Heili said in a statement.
The deal is in line with the company's strategy to sell a
portion of the uranium produced from its Lost Creek Project, in
Wyoming, to North American nuclear utilities at prices that will
ensure the project's financial viability.
Shares of Ur-Energy, which touched a high of C$1.19 in
morning trade on Monday, were trading up about 7 percent at
C$1.14 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)