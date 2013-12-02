BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
MOSCOW Dec 2 Shareholders in Russian fertiliser firm Uralchem have agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in the world's largest potash producer Uralkali, Uralchem said in a statement on Monday.
The main shareholder of Uralchem is billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who has been interested in acquiring a share in the potash miner, sources previously said.
"We believe in the fundamental attractiveness of the potash market and appreciate the leadership position held by Uralkali in this market," Mazepin said in a statement.
The deal's value and the identity of the shareholders making the acquisition were not disclosed.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.