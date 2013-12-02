MOSCOW Dec 2 Shareholders in Russian fertiliser firm Uralchem have agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in the world's largest potash producer Uralkali, Uralchem said in a statement on Monday.

The main shareholder of Uralchem is billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who has been interested in acquiring a share in the potash miner, sources previously said.

"We believe in the fundamental attractiveness of the potash market and appreciate the leadership position held by Uralkali in this market," Mazepin said in a statement.

The deal's value and the identity of the shareholders making the acquisition were not disclosed.