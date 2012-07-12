MOSCOW, July 12 Russian potash giant Uralkali
said on Thursday it had appointed VTB Capital
and JPMorgan as joint corporate brokers.
Uralkali Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said last
month that following precious metals miner Polymetal
and steelmaker Evraz onto the main London market
remains a strategic option in favourable market conditions.
"We believe that the complementary strengths of these two
internationally recognised securities firms make them strong
partners to assist Uralkali with the next phase of our
development," Uralkali CFO Viktor Belyakov said in a statement.