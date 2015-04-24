* Uralkali says to fund buyback from existing cash flow
* Offer starts on April 24 and expires on May 22
* Says to cancel acquired shares
* Under new policy board to determine dividends
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's Uralkali,
the world's largest potash producer, will buy back up to $1.5
billion of its shares until May 22, it said on Friday, after its
board changed policy and proposed no dividend payment for 2014.
Uralkali posted a net loss in 2014 due to non-cash
write-offs caused by a slide in Russia's rouble currency, hurt
by low oil prices and Western sanctions, and announced plans to
increase capacity.
Uralkali plans to invest $4.5 billion over five years to
boost capacity and maintain its position as the world's largest
producer of crop nutrient potash despite production being halted
at its Solikamsk-2 mine.
"Taking into account Uralkali's current cash reserves, its
expected future cash requirements, available cash flows and
other funding resources, we are able to return up to $1.5
billion of cash to security holders," Dmitry Osipov, the
company's chief executive, said in a statement.
The board of directors also changed its dividend policy from
a previously fixed payment of at least 50 percent of net income.
The level of payment will now be determined by the board.
As part of the buyback, Uralkali, part-owned by Russian
tycoon and politician Mikhail Prokhorov and by fertiliser firm
Uralchem, aims to buy up to 468,750,000, or almost 16 percent of
its shares, at a price of $3.20 per share and $16 per Global
Depositary Receipt (GDR).
The company plans to fund the programme from existing
cash-flow and to eventually cancel acquired shares of the
programme. It had a cash balance of $2.5 billion at the end of
2014.
Uralkali has yet to cancel the 12.6-percent treasury share
stake it bought through a previous buyback in 2011-12, analysts
at Uralsib said in a note.
Uralkali's shares closed at 158 roubles ($3) in Moscow on
Thursday, while GDRs closed at $15.45 in London. Its Moscow
shares were down 1 percent on Friday.
($1 = 50.5269 roubles)
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jason Neely)