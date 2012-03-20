* BPC to supply up to 500,000 T potash to China
* Deal sets price at $470 per T, same as H2 contract
By Natalia Shurmina and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, March 20 Belarusian Potash Company
(BPC), an agent and joint venture of producers Uralkali
and Belaruskali, agreed to sell up to 500,000 tonnes
of potash to China in the second quarter and kept the price
unchanged from the second half of 2011.
The contract for 400,000 tonnes of potash and an option for
another 100,000 tonnes priced the deliveries at $470 on a
cost-and-freight basis.
The contract with state-owned oil and chemical companies
Sinochem and CNAMPGC, China's biggest importers of mineral
fertilisers, is valid from April 1 to June 30, Russia's Uralkali
said on Tuesday. The company is the world's second-largest
potash producer by capacity.
BPC said that the deal was signed at a time that buying has
been rising gradually in its major markets, India and China.
"The macroeconomic risks are being reduced, the potash stock
balance is also gradually declining and the agricultural
commodities market is characterised by ... price growth," Valery
Ivanov, BPC's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
The latest contract between China and BPC follows a similar
deal for the second half of 2011, which included 500,000 tonnes
of potash and another 200,000 tonnes as an option.
Potash prices are currently at around $500 per tonne, below
levels of more than $1,000 recorded in 2008 but far above levels
of $150 per tonne seen in the first half of the last decade.
Potash is a yield-boosting nutrient and is used to meet
global consumption of agricultural commodities, which increases
along with the world's population.
