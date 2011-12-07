* Co expects to sign China contracts in April-May

* Uralkali 9 months revenue at $3.18 bln, up from $2.48 bln

* Says Europe demand subdued as economic woes continue (Adds comments on pricing from conference calls)

MOSCOW, Dec 7 Uralkali, Russia's largest potash miner, said it did not expect to push through any price increases in the first quarter of next year as buyers remain cautious amid global economic turmoil.

"In the short term, market uncertainty is expected to continue, and under such conditions it will be difficult for new prices to be accepted," Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner told journalists during a conference call on Wednesday.

"There could be a decision in the second quarter with regard to spot prices."

He also said Uralkali expected to sign new deals with major Chinese buyers in April or May of next year.

Uralkali became the second-biggest potash producer in the world by capacity earlier this year when it merged with domestic rival Silvinit.

The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and several other Russian investors, expects to produce 11.3-11.8 million tonnes of potash next year, up from 10.8-11.0 million tonnes in 2011.

Potash prices fell sharply during the global downturn in 2008 and are now heading up once again as surging prices for commodities such as wheat, rice and palm oil encourage farmers to invest in yield-boosting fertilizers.

The company said its main trading company sold potash at a spot price of $535 per tonne CFR to southeast Asia in August, well above its nine-month average export FCA price at the mine of $342 per tonne. Uralkali said freight costs typically add $80-$100 to the per tonne price.

In September, Baumgertner said he expected spot prices to reach $600 per tonne in 2012.

Uralkali cautioned that the European market could be affected by economic uncertainty while the region is in the throes of a debt crisis.

"There is a concern that farmers might encounter certain difficulties securing credit facilities for business development," it said in a statement.

"We believe that the European potash market will remain at the current level until the uncertain European economic situation is resolved."

The company delivered 0.8 million tonnes of potash to European buyers in the first nine months of the year.

Uralkali also reported on Wednesday that nine-month revenue reached $3.18 billion, up 28 percent from $2.48 billion a year ago thanks to higher prices and increased output.

The figure was in line with market expectations. Analysts at Moscow's VTB expected the company to report sales of $3.18 billion, while Renaissance Capital forecast $3.17 billion. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers, editing by Jane Baird)