MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian potash miner Uralkali may reduce production in the first quarter in response to euro zone debt woes, its chief executive said in an interview to Kommersant.

Economic uncertainty prompted customers to avoid stockpiling the fertilisers, Vladislav Baumgertner told the Russian business daily.

"We will most likely reduce production volumes in the first quarter. This will allow us to stabilise the market and prepare it for a new positive trend that we expect already (to materialise) in the second quarter," said Baumgertner.

The company expected to be able to increase prices this year, he added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Ed Davies)