MOSCOW May 24 Uralkali, the world's
second-largest potash producer by capacity, is looking to
attract a club syndicated loan worth at least $300 million,
several banking sources said on Thursday.
One source said the loan was worth $300 million, while
another banker said it could be bigger if more lenders joined
the syndicate.
"Japanese SMBC (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp) and The Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi are coordinating the deal," he said. "The
rate is very low, and not all the banks are ready to lend money
under such interest."
"The company has several potential options to attract funds,
which are currently being considered," a Uralkali representative
said.
(Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Alexei Anishchuk;
Editing by Will Waterman)