* Says to produce 10.2-10.3 mln tonnes in 2012 - CEO
* Previous forecast was 10.5 mln tonnes
* FY 2011 profit $1.53 billion vs $929 million in 2010
* Shares up 0.6 pct in Moscow, in line with broader market
By Alfred Kueppers
MOSCOW, April 11 Uralkali, the world's
second-largest potash producer by capacity, said it had trimmed
its production target for 2012 to reflect falling global demand,
although it insisted the industry remained stable for the long
term.
"Sales volumes by potash producers will be lower than last
year ... at the start of the year inventories were quite high,"
Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner told reporters on
Wednesday.
He added that Uralkali expected to produce 10.2 million to
10.3 million tonnes of potash this year, slightly below an
earlier forecast of 10.5 million. The company mined 10.8 million
tonnes of the soil nutrient in 2011.
"Despite recent market challenges, the fundamentals of the
business remain strong, and we are sure that we will be able to
satisfy growing demand in the longer term," Baumgertner said in
an earlier statement.
Uralkali, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and
associates, reported a 64 percent increase in 2011 net profit to
$1.53 billion on higher prices and demand last year.
The company booked $222 million in one-off expenses in 2011,
most due to foreign exchange movements, pushing profit below the
consensus forecast of $1.75 billion by analysts polled by
Reuters.
Uralkali's shares closed up 0.4 percent at 221.50 Russian
roubles ($7.48), largely in-line with Moscow's MICEX.
FLATTENED OUT
Potash prices have flattened out this year after climbing
sharply in 2011. Uralkali's trading joint venture agreed last
month to sell output to China at $470 per tonne, the same price
seen last June.
Market leader Potash Corp said in February it had
extended temporary shutdowns at two of its largest potash mines
in a battle to reduce inventories to match weak near-term
demand. Fertiliser producer Mosaic said in February it
would cut production by 20 percent.
Analysts say the slowing demand is likely to be temporary as
distributors conserve cash. Long-term demand for potash is
expected to increase alongside the global need for food, a
requirement of a rising population.
After merging with domestic rival Silvinit last year,
Uralkali unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy to increase
production capacity to 19 million tonnes by 2021.
It will spend $386 million on expansion this year as it bets
that prices for agricultural products remain strong, encouraging
farmers to invest in yield-boosting fertilisers.
The company also continues to monitor Belarus state miner
and acquisition target Belaruskali, a top three producer
globally with which it operates the BPC trading company.
The joint venture controls 43 percent of the global potash
export market, and Baumgertner reiterated that Belaruskali is an
attractive target, although he did not expect the Belarusian
government to put up a majority stake for sale soon.
"We don't see the possibility of a deal this year ... we
haven't received any information from the Belarusian government
indicating that they want to privatise a controlling stake," he
said.
Uralkali's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $2.46 billion last year, up
from $1.40 billion in 2010 and also ahead of the $2.38 billion
forecast in the Reuters poll.
Revenue increased to $4.20 billion from $2.99 billion in
2010 and came slightly below the $4.21 billion forecast.
($1 = 29.6250 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker and Jane
Baird)