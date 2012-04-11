* Says to produce 10.2-10.3 mln tonnes in 2012 - CEO

* Previous forecast was 10.5 mln tonnes

* FY 2011 profit $1.53 billion vs $929 million in 2010

* Shares up 0.6 pct in Moscow, in line with broader market (Releads, adds CEO comments, detail, updates shares)

By Alfred Kueppers

MOSCOW, April 11 Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash producer by capacity, said it had trimmed its production target for 2012 to reflect falling global demand, although it insisted the industry remained stable for the long term.

"Sales volumes by potash producers will be lower than last year ... at the start of the year inventories were quite high," Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that Uralkali expected to produce 10.2 million to 10.3 million tonnes of potash this year, slightly below an earlier forecast of 10.5 million. The company mined 10.8 million tonnes of the soil nutrient in 2011.

"Despite recent market challenges, the fundamentals of the business remain strong, and we are sure that we will be able to satisfy growing demand in the longer term," Baumgertner said in an earlier statement.

Uralkali, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and associates, reported a 64 percent increase in 2011 net profit to $1.53 billion on higher prices and demand last year.

The company booked $222 million in one-off expenses in 2011, most due to foreign exchange movements, pushing profit below the consensus forecast of $1.75 billion by analysts polled by Reuters.

Uralkali's shares closed up 0.4 percent at 221.50 Russian roubles ($7.48), largely in-line with Moscow's MICEX.

FLATTENED OUT

Potash prices have flattened out this year after climbing sharply in 2011. Uralkali's trading joint venture agreed last month to sell output to China at $470 per tonne, the same price seen last June.

Market leader Potash Corp said in February it had extended temporary shutdowns at two of its largest potash mines in a battle to reduce inventories to match weak near-term demand. Fertiliser producer Mosaic said in February it would cut production by 20 percent.

Analysts say the slowing demand is likely to be temporary as distributors conserve cash. Long-term demand for potash is expected to increase alongside the global need for food, a requirement of a rising population.

After merging with domestic rival Silvinit last year, Uralkali unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy to increase production capacity to 19 million tonnes by 2021.

It will spend $386 million on expansion this year as it bets that prices for agricultural products remain strong, encouraging farmers to invest in yield-boosting fertilisers.

The company also continues to monitor Belarus state miner and acquisition target Belaruskali, a top three producer globally with which it operates the BPC trading company.

The joint venture controls 43 percent of the global potash export market, and Baumgertner reiterated that Belaruskali is an attractive target, although he did not expect the Belarusian government to put up a majority stake for sale soon.

"We don't see the possibility of a deal this year ... we haven't received any information from the Belarusian government indicating that they want to privatise a controlling stake," he said.

Uralkali's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $2.46 billion last year, up from $1.40 billion in 2010 and also ahead of the $2.38 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.

Revenue increased to $4.20 billion from $2.99 billion in 2010 and came slightly below the $4.21 billion forecast. ($1 = 29.6250 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker and Jane Baird)