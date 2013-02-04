MINSK Belarussian Potash Co (BPC), a joint venture between producers Uralkali (URKA.MM) and Belaruskali, plans a large sale to India, BPC Chief Executive Valery Ivanov was quoted as saying on Monday.

"Within the next two days (BPC) plans to sign a contract to supply 1 million tonnes of potash fertilisers to India," the office of Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko quoted Ivanov as saying at a meeting between the two.

It was not clear what the price of the potash, an ingredient in agricultural fertiliser, would be.

BPC agreed to sell 1.2 million tonnes of potash to India in 2011 at $490 per tonne and completed shipments last August. In a deal with China last month, BPC cut the price to $400 from $470 in a previous Chinese contract.

However, it also last month raised the price of spot supplies to Brazil by $15 to $465 per tonne.