MOSCOW Aug 6 Russian group Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash producer by capacity, has signed for a five-year $205 million syndicated loan at 250 basis points over Libor.

The proceeds will be used for the general corporate finance purposes, Uralkali said on Monday.

Japanese lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi coordinated the deal, the company said.

DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Natixis and ZAO Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Moscow), a subsidiary of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), also participated in the deal.

Uralkali was looking to attract a club syndicated loan worth at least $300 million, several banking sources said in May. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Dan Lalor)