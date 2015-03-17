LONDON, March 17 Russian potash producer Uralkali is expected to pip Credit Bank of Moscow to the post as the first Russian borrower to sign an internationally syndicated loan in 2015, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Uralkali has been pushing for a new secured pre-export loan since the end of last year and talks have intensified over the last six weeks, the bankers said.

It is unclear how large the deal will be but pricing is likely to be 300 basis points (bp) over Libor or higher, one of the bankers said.

"The deal is making good progress," said the banker. "It is a good credit and pricing is better so it should be able to get done."

Uralkali declined to comment.

Uralkali's previous loan was in June 2014, when it signed a five-year $450 million club loan with five international banks. That deal, which was the company's first unsecured loan, paid 175bp over Libor.

Mandated lead arrangers on that facility were Commerzbank, ING Bank, OJSC Nordea Bank, Societe Generale and and UniCredit Bank.

At the same time, Credit Bank of Moscow is progressing with talks over a new loan that would refinance a $250 million tranche of a $500 million facility which has a March 26 maturity.

However, Credit Bank of Moscow only approached lenders last month, so a new deal is unlikely to be in place by the March maturity, bankers said.

"I think Credit Bank of Moscow will have to repay the loan and then do a new deal, there is not enough time to do a roll over," another banker said. "Maybe the plan is to show that it is in good financial shape by repaying the loan before it asks for more money."

The bank signed the $500 million trade finance loan in March 2014, which comprised the one-year $250 million tranche and an 18-month $250 million tranche that matures in September. The deal paid margins of 175bp and 195bp over Libor, respectively.

Commerzbank and ING acted as joint coordinators as well as bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers alongside HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank, Rosbank, Sberbank and VTB. They were joined by Citigroup, ICBC and ZAO UniCredit as lead arrangers and BayernLB, Credit Europe Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, KBC, Morgan Stanley, Oberbank and UBI Banca International as arrangers.

Credit Bank of Moscow was not immediately reachable for comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)