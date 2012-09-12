UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian group Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash producer by capacity, said on Wednesday a worker died during the repair works at the sinkhole near the non-functional Berezniki mining construction office. The company also said that the repair works at the sinkhole have been suspended. (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)