ASTANA Feb 2 Kazakhstan increased its uranium output to around 19,000 tonnes last year from 17,803 tonnes in 2010, the industry and new technologies ministry said in a statement on Thursday, citing its preliminary data.

The Central Asian nation had originally planned to raise uranium output to 19,600 tonnes in 2011 to cement its position as the world's largest producer of the metal used in nuclear fuel generation.

