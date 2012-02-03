ALMATY Feb 3 Kazakhstan boosted uranium
output by about 9 percent to 19,450 tonnes in 2011,
consolidating its position as the world's largest producer of
the metal with a 35-percent share of global output, state
nuclear firm Kazatomprom said on Friday.
Citing its preliminary data, Kazakhstan's industry and new
technologies ministry said on Thursday that the Central Asian
state's uranium output stood at "about 19,000 tonnes" in 2011.
Kazatomprom said that its own uranium output totalled 11,079
tonnes last year, accounting for 20 percent of the global
production of the metal.
