ALMATY Nov 1 Kazakhstan, the world's biggest
uranium miner, increased production of the metal by 8 percent
year-on-year in the first nine months of 2012, its state nuclear
company said on Thursday.
The former Soviet republic produced 15,080 tonnes of uranium
in the nine months to September, Kazatomprom said. Output
attributable to the state company also rose by 8 percent to
8,601 tonnes.
Kazatomprom, which employs more than 24,000 people, mines
uranium on its own and through a series of joint ventures with
international companies such as Areva, Cameco Corp
and Sumitomo Corp.
Kazakhstan holds more than 15 percent of global uranium
reserves, second only to Australia, and in 2009 surpassed Canada
as the world's largest producer of the metal. It has no nuclear
power stations of its own, however.
Kazatomprom said consolidated revenues were 203.4 billion
tenge ($1.35 billion) in the first nine months, a year-on-year
decline of 23 percent due to lower spot prices and the
rescheduling of some shipments until this year's fourth quarter.
In 2011, Kazakhstan raised uranium output by about 9 percent
to 19,450 tonnes. Kazatomprom's own share of production within
that total was 11,079 tonnes.
