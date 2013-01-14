Jan 14 Uranium One Inc said that it has
entered into an agreement with Russia's JSC Atomredmetzoloto and
its affiliate, Effective Energy N.V., collectively termed AMRZ,
to go private in a deal that values the company at C$2.74
billion ($2.79 billion).
The company said that ARMZ would buy all the common shares
that ARMZ and its affiliates do not already own for C$2.86 per
share, a premium of 19 percent over the stock's Friday close.
ARMZ and its affiliates currently own 51.4 percent of the
Uranium One common shares.