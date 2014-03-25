March 25 Russian-owned miner Uranium One does not expect potential economic sanctions against Russia to target the uranium sector, a top official with the company said on Tuesday.

U.S. sanctions could stop U.S. power utilities from buying Russian-controlled uranium from Kazakhstan, where Uranium One owns mines, but such a move appears a remote possibility as it would hurt U.S. companies that need it, Ian Telfer, nonexecutive chairman of Uranium One, told Reuters in an interview. He added that he does not know what Washington is considering.

"Like everyone else, we're just taking a look at this," he said in Toronto. "So far to my knowledge there has been no indication that U.S. sanctions are going to impact the uranium from Kazakhstan, so we'll just have to wait and see."

Uranium One is a subsidiary of JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ), which is the mining arm of Rosatom, the Russian State Corporation for Nuclear Energy. All of Uranium One's uranium mines are in Kazakhstan, except for a small mine in the United States.

ARMZ was the world's fourth-largest miner of the radioactive metal in 2012.

The United States is the biggest producer of nuclear-powered electricity, but it relies heavily on imports, including from Kazakhstan. Restricting imports from certain countries would disrupt the market until it adjusted, Telfer said.

"Uranium is a little bit like oil - if you stop a country from importing Venezuelan oil, then (Venezuela) will sell it to someone else. The supply system will get messed up for awhile but people would figure it out.

"... The uranium would get moved around to whoever needs it, I think."

Uranium One has had no discussions about the impact of sanctions with the U.S. or Canadian governments, he said.

ARMZ completed the purchase of outstanding shares in Uranium One last year, making it a full subsidiary. The company maintains its head office in Toronto to keep the door open to taking it public again once uranium prices improve, Telfer said.

U.S. President Barack Obama and major industrialized allies warned Russia on Monday that it faced damaging economic sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action to destabilize Ukraine following the seizure of Crimea.

Sanctions have so far banned visas and frozen assets of senior Russian and Crimean officials.

Telfer said he has also been asked about Russia possibly retaliating against the West by forcing Kazakhstan, the biggest uranium-producing country, to stop exports.

"I can't imagine that, because it would certainly upset the Kazakhs," he said. "And the last thing Putin wants to do is upset anyone in these countries right around him." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; editing by Matthew Lewis)