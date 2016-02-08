By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 8 Cameco Corp
warned on Monday a long-awaited recovery for the slumping
uranium industry was not imminent, as the second-largest global
producer of the metal and other miners wait for utilities to
work through surplus stocks.
Spot prices of uranium, used to make fuel for nuclear power
production, have been depressed since the 2011 Fukushima
disaster in Japan, which led to the shutdown of all reactors in
that country, generating burdensome stockpiles globally.
Miners, including Cameco, have been forced to contend with
lackluster bottom lines. The Canadian company reported a
quarterly loss after markets closed on Friday.
Its stock plunged more than 5 percent in Toronto and New
York around midday.
"We're still waiting on a recovery that has been expected to
come sooner," said Cameco Chief Executive Tim Gitzel, on a
conference call Monday. "Long-term, we know good things are in
store."
Contracting activity between producers and utilities has
been slow, and a meaningful uptick is unlikely before late this
year, Cameco officials said.
It may take even longer.
Contracting looks to significantly pick up in 2018 as
agreements expire, said Nick Carter, executive vice-president of
uranium at Ux Consulting, based in Roswell, Georgia.
Utilities typically sign long-term supply contracts between
two to three years ahead of delivery, he said.
Uranium spot prices remain stuck around $34.65 per pound,
some 40 percent lower than in March 2011, when an earthquake and
tsunami hit Japan, triggering a meltdown.
But recovery is just a matter of time, based on supply and
demand outlooks, Gitzel said.
China is building 24 reactors to produce power from nuclear
fuel, according to Cameco.
The company estimates that 439 nuclear reactors operated
globally in 2015, down two from 2010. It forecasts that total to
rise to 450 reactors this year and to 497 by 2025.
As demand grows, there are few new sources of supply to keep
pace, as weak prices dampen producers' enthusiasm for building
mines.
World uranium consumption has for several years slightly
outstripped mined production, according to Cameco estimates, but
stockpiles have more than made up the difference.
Uranium miners are also eager to capitalize on 2015's United
Nations climate agreement, as nuclear power plants that emit
less greenhouse gas than other sources of power production could
help achieve goals to slow climate change.
