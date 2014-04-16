April 16 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd

* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 432.85 million shares in private placement

* Says revises number of shares for private placement to 432.85 million shares from 416 million, issue price revised to no lower than 9.01 yuan ($1.45) from 9.38 yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ryt58v; link.reuters.com/syt58v

