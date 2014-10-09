BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
Oct 9 Beijing Urban Construction Investment Development Co Ltd
* Says gets government's approval to acquire a property firm for 490.6 million yuan (80.04 million US dollar)

(1 US dollar = 6.1297 Chinese yuan)
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million