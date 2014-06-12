BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Q1 profit falls
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
June 12 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for a site in Qingdao for 585 million yuan ($94.10 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zer99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2169 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co: