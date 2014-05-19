* 1st-qtr earnings/share $0.26 vs est $0.27
* Sales $686.3 mln vs est $680.2 mln
* Cost of sales up 9 pct to $447.8 mln
* Same-store sales at Urban Outfitters brand falls 12 pct
* Shares fall 4 pct after market
(Adds details from conference call, outlook, details)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
May 19 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters
Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as
costs jumped and tough competition forced the retailer to spend
more on marketing.
Urban Outfitters shares fell 4 percent in extended trading
on Monday.
Same-store sales at the company's Urban Outfitters brand, -
targeted at shoppers aged between 18 and 28 - plunged 12 percent
in the first quarter ended April 30.
"While Anthropologie and Free People continue to deliver
record levels in sales and profits, Urban Outfitters had a
disappointing quarter and is working diligently to regain its
fashion footing," Chief Executive Richard Hayne said in a
statement.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Pamela Quintiliano said
gross margin was "significantly below" expectations.
"It was over a 100 bits off (consensus) and clearly that was
because of Urban Outfitters", she said.
Its Urban Outfitters division, catering to the youngest and
most cash-constrained customers, has been its most troubled
business. Comparable sales have fallen at 230 Urban Outfitters
stores in the United States, Canada and Europe.
Sales at the Urban Outfitters brand fell 5 percent to $292.8
million in the first quarter.
The company's margins fell to 34.8 percent in the quarter
from 36.8 percent a year earlier.
The retailer said expenses could rise at a low double-digit
percent rate for the year, driven by increases related to direct
and selling support expenses and continued investments in
technology and marketing expenses to boost traffic.
Current-quarter promotions would likely be greater than in
the same period last year, Hayne said in a post-earnings
conference call on Monday.
The company estimated capital expenditures of $215
million-$235 million for the year ending January 2015.
Cost of sales jumped 9 percent to $447.8 million in the
first quarter.
Strong growth in demand at Urban Outfitters' Anthropologie
and Free People stores helped the company post a
better-than-expected 6 percent rise in sales.
The company, which hires "Display Artists" to create floor
sets for its stores, said it remains "very confident" that the
Urban brand will course correct and rejoin its sister brands in
a strong position.
Net income fell to $37.5 million, or 26 cents per share, for
the first quarter ended April 30 from $47.1 million, or 32 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the retailer, which has been
struggling to win back customers from cheaper and trendier "fast
fashion" chains such as Forever 21, H&M and Inditex's
Zara, to earn 27 cents per share.
Urban Outfitters shares, which have fallen about 19 percent
in the last year, closed at $36.17 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)