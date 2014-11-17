(Adds background, details, shares)
Nov 17 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt
by increased markdowns and expenses related to marketing and
technology.
The company's shares fell 4.9 percent in extended trading.
The retailer has been trying to reverse falling sales in
Urban Outfitters brand by revamping stores, refining its
merchandise assortment to focus on its target audience aged
18-28, and improving marketing.
However, the turnaround is taking longer than expected as
fewer customers visit malls and companies compete fiercely for
shoppers by offering steep discounts.
Comparable retail sales fell 1 percent in the quarter ended
Oct. 31, while comparable retail segment sales at its largest
brand Urban Outfitters, fell 7 percent in the quarter.
"I am disappointed by the results at the Urban Outfitters
brand," Chief Executive Richard Hayne said. "There is much work
to be done to improve the merchandise margins and store
performance at the Urban brand."
The company, whose brands include Anthropologie and Free
People, said gross margins fell to 34.81 percent of sales in the
quarter, as it slashed prices to encourage more sales at its
stores.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose nearly 11
percent in the third quarter, on increased marketing and
technology expenses as the company continued to expand its
online presence.
The company, which competes with retailers such as
Abercrombie & Fitch Co and Aeropostale Inc, gets
most of its customers through stores in malls.
Abercrombie also cut its quarterly profit and sales
estimates this month, citing lower mall traffic and high
promotions.
Urban Outfitters said net income fell to $47.1 million, or
35 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $70.3 million, or
47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5.2 percent to $814.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 41 cents per
share on revenue of $812.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $30.83 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing
by Don Sebastian)