* Q3 sales $825.3 mln vs $869.8 mln
* Profit matches est at $0.42 per share
* Q3 performance "sub-par" - CEO
* Shares fall 10 pct in extended trading
(Adds comments from CEO, analyst; updates shares)
By Subrat Patnaik
Nov 16 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc
reported weaker-than-expected comparable sales, piling
more pressure on its shares already strained by the surprise
purchase of an Italian pizza chain earlier on Monday.
Shares of the company fell as much as 10 percent after Urban
Outfitters said it would buy the Vetri Family restaurant group,
and fell another 10 percent in extended trading after the
company reported weak third-quarter results.
Urban Outfitters' performance in the quarter ended Oct.31
was "sub-par", Chief Executive Richard Hayne said on a
post-earnings call, citing weak sales at the company's namesake
brand.
Retailers have been hurt by a long spell of warm weather in
September and October, which is weighing on cold-weather apparel
such as coats and jackets.
The company's expansion into the restaurant business comes
at time when consumers are spending less on discretionary items
such as clothes and cosmetics.
Urban Outfitters is not new to the food business. Some of
the company's stores already have restaurants and coffee bars
attached to them.
"While the potential overlap of the customer base is
obvious, the challenge of operating a new business and
successfully integrating it with URBN is not insignificant,"
Stifel analyst Richard Jaffe wrote in note.
Neil Saunders, chief executive of retail research firm
Conlumino, added that the deal, which includes the restaurant
chain Pizzeria Vetri, could sap management attention and
capital.
Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters said third-quarter
comparable sales at its namesake brand, the second-biggest by
sales, rose by 1 percent in the quarter ended Oct. 31.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected sales at the brand to grow 3 percent.
The company's quarterly net income rose 10.3 percent to $52
million, or 42 cents per share, matching the average analyst
estimate.
Net sales rose 1.3 percent to $825.3 million, but fell short
of the $869.8 million analysts had expected.
Up to Monday's close, Urban Outfitters shares had fallen
about 35 percent this year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)