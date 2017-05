May 18 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc said quarterly sales rose 3.2 percent, helped by demand for its Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters lines of clothing.

The company said net income fell to $29.6 million in the first quarter ended April 30 from $32.8 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, net income was unchanged at 25 cents due to a lower share count this year.

Net sales rose to $762.6 million from $739 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)