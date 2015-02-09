Feb 9 Apparel retailers Urban Outfitters Inc and Aeropostale Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales as holiday season sales in the United States increased the most since 2011.

Urban Outfitters shares were up 7 percent in extended trading, while Aeropostale's stock rose 23 percent.

Net sales increased to $1.01 billion for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $905.9 million a year earlier, Urban Outfitters said. Comparable sales at its retail segment rose 6 percent.

Analysts on an average had expected sales of 988.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aeropostale's net sales fell 11 percent to $594.5 million in the quarter ended Feb. 1, but was ahead of the $577.7 million that analysts expected.

The company estimated a loss per share of 1-6 cents, better than its forecast of 25-30 cents due to better than expected sales, margins, and cost management. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)