PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 9 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc on Monday reported its first quarterly growth in comparable sales in a year, helped by recovering sales at its namesake brand and strong demand for its Free People line of clothes.
The company's net profit fell to $80.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $88.7 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share, however, rose to 60 cents from 59 cents as the company had fewer outstanding shares by the end of the quarter.
Revenue rose 11.6 percent to $1.01 billion, while comparable sales rose 6 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.