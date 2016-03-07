(Adds details, background, shares)
March 7 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc
reported better-than-expected sales at established
stores for its bohemian-inspired Free People brand.
Shares of the company rose 5.7 percent to $29.76 in extended
trading on Monday.
Teen apparel retailers are being quicker in reacting to
fashion trends and have seen sales improve, indicating that they
may be winning back young shoppers who were flocking to
fast-fashion companies such as Inditex's Zara and H&M.
Urban Outfitters said sales of the Free People brand at
established stores rose 2 percent in the fourth quarter ended
Jan. 31. Analysts had expected a rise of 0.6 percent, according
to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Total sales of the brand rose nearly 17 percent to $178.5
million.
The company's net income fell to $72.9 million from $80.3
million, a year earlier. On a per share basis earnings rose to
61 cents from 60 cents, due to fewer shares outstanding.
Net sales rose 0.2 percent to $1.01 billion, the company had
reported on Feb. 9. Analysts on average had expected revenue of
$1.02 billion.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)