Nov 22 Urban Outfitters Inc's quarterly
comparable sales missed analysts' estimate as fewer shoppers
visited its Anthropologie and Free People stores despite higher
discounting.
Shares of the company, which surprised Wall Street with
same-store sales increases in the preceding two quarters, fell
9.4 percent to $35.35 in after-market trading.
The apparel retailer's comparable sales rose 1 percent in
the third quarter ended Oct. 31, falling short of the average
analysts' estimate of 1.9 percent, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Comparable sales dropped 2.7 percent at Anthropologie Group
and 1.5 percent at Free People. Analysts had expected a fall of
1 percent at both brands.
Urban Outfitters has been adding bars, restaurants and hair
salons to its stores, as well as lowering prices, as it looks to
attract shoppers who have shifted online and to fast-fashion
brands such as H&M and Inditex's Zara.
Overall traffic to the company's stores fell by mid
single-digits in the third quarter, Chief Executive Richard
Hayne said on a call with analysts
"Despite well-controlled inventory, Anthropologie was not
able to hold their markdowns flat this quarter due to their
challenging women's apparel performance," Chief Financial
Officer Frank Conforti said on the call.
Anthropologie, wedding dress retailer BHLDN and outdoor
lifestyle brand Terrain make up the Anthropologie Group.
Conforti also warned that gross margins during the holiday
quarter could take a hit due to increased discounts at its
Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters brands.
The company's comments come a few days after apparel chains
Abercrombie & Fitch Co and Gap Inc provided
bleak fourth-quarter sales forecasts, raising fresh concerns
that apparel retailers were in for another tough holiday season.
Urban Outfitters' net sales rose 4.5 percent to $862.5
million, but missed analysts' estimate of $868.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income fell to $47.4 million, or 40 cents
per share, from $52 million, or 42 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 44 cents per
share.
Up to Tuesday's close of $39.01, the Philadelphia-based
company's shares had risen 71.5 percent this year.
