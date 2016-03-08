March 8 Shares of Urban Outfitters Inc
rose nearly 18 percent on Tuesday, a day after the apparel
retailer topped analysts' quarterly profit estimates, helped by
strong sales of its bohemian-inspired Free People brand.
The company, which also operates the Anthropologie brand,
believes it can drive gross profit margin growth by lowering
mark-downs in the Urban Outfitters brand in the first quarter.
At least 10 brokerages raised their price target on the
retailer's stock. Analysts said the company's well managed costs
and improvement in its Anthropologie brand in the current
quarter were big positives.
Sales at Anthropologie stores open at least a year fell 2
percent, its first decline in 15 quarters, but it was a smaller
fall than analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
"We're encouraged by several gross margin tailwinds, tighter
cost management, and early signs of improvement at
Anthropologie," Baird analyst Mark Altschwager wrote in a
research note.
Altschwager raised the price target to $35 from $29. The
median price target is $33, up from $25 a month ago.
Sales at Free People brand continued its strong performance
in the holiday quarter luring women with its popular bohemian
apparel and accessories.
The company's sales were also helped by non-apparel
categories such as home, intimates, accessories, shoes and
beauty, Chief Executive Richard Hayne said on a post-earnings
conference call.
The company's net income fell to $72.9 million from $80.3
million, a year earlier. On a per share basis earnings rose to
61 cents from 60 cents, due to fewer shares
outstanding.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 56 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the retailer were up 16.6 percent at $32.83. Up to
Monday's close, the stock had fallen about 28 percent in the
last 12 months.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)